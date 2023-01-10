Tuesday morning top stories: Bills’ safety Hamlin moved back to Buffalo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Tuesday morning brief,

Damar Hamlin, the safety for the Buffalo Bills, said he has returned to Buffalo on Monday to continue his recovery.

It has been about a week since he suffered from cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati

Hamlin has been walking since his breathing tube was removed

Read more on his recovery here: Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery

Texas House District 84 will have a new representative in over a decade starting Tuesday.

Carl Tepper will take his seat in the Texas House of Representatives

His district covered most of Lubbock and Shallowater

Details here: Tepper discusses conservative priorities representing Lubbock, Shallowater

Many Lubbock County roads are getting an upgrade in 2023.

The Lubbock County Commissioners want to improve around 60 miles of county roads

The 60 miles will be distributed among 40 different county roads

See the roads here: Lubbock County roads getting an upgrade, county commissioners approve 2023 caliche and seal coat plans

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.