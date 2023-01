AMES, Iowa (KCBD) - Texas Tech dropped to 0-4 in the Big 12 as they lost to #14 Iowa State 84-50 Tuesday night in Ames, Iowa.

Red Raiders trailed by 19 at the half.

Da’Vion Harmon led the way with 14 for Tech.

Pop Isaacs added 10 points.

Texas Tech (10-6 overall/0-4 Big 12) is at #10 Texas Saturday

