Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Armed customers stop husband, wife from robbing gas station at gunpoint, police say

Gerogia police say armed customers helped stop a couple trying to rob a gas station at gunpoint.
Gerogia police say armed customers helped stop a couple trying to rob a gas station at gunpoint.(File image | WendellandCarolyn via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say customers help prevented an armed robbery at a gas station.

According to the Ellijay Police Department, officers were called regarding a robbery happening at a gas station in Gilmer County on Monday night.

Police said the robbers were a husband and wife. They identified them as Shawn Sutton, 39, and Melody Sutton, 39.

Authorities said Shawn Sutton was pretending to be a customer at the gas station, while his wife Melody Sutton waited outside in a car.

Ellijay police said the robbery attempt started with Shawn Sutton covering his face with a pair of women’s underwear and pointing a gun at the store clerk behind the counter, demanding money.

According to police, a legally armed customer then pulled out their gun to intervene while another customer went to their car to get their firearm.

Authorities said Shawn Sutton then attempted to leave the gas station but a third customer, who was also armed, assisted the others in disarming him.

Arriving officers and deputies with the Gilber’s Sheriff’s Office said Shawn Sutton refused their commands before they were able to take him into custody after using a Taser.

Police said they arrested Melody Sutton after finding her inside a car on the side of the store.

Shawn Sutton is facing charges that include armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, authorities said.

The couple was booked into the Gilmer County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and GM Steve Keim is stepping down, the Arizona...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
Cat rescued after hours on pole
Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L

Latest News

Jadyn Boyd, 18, was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Dec. 14.
Lamesa family following daughter’s legacy after crash kills 18-year-old
Investigators process more potential evidence in the woman's disappearance.
Authorities complete search of missing mother's home in Massachusetts
The 80th Golden Globes award statue is seen. The Golden Globes are back on the air, but for how...
At rehabbed Globes, Yeoh, Quan and ‘Abbott Elementary’ win
Jadyn Boyd, 18, was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Dec. 14.
Jadyn Boyd