City of Lubbock offices to be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King,...
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, Jan.17.

Residential Trash Collection: Monday residential trash collection will be picked up on Tuesday, and Tuesday’s routes will be picked up on Wednesday. 

Recycling/Landfill Operations: City of Lubbock Drop-off Recycling, Citizen Convenience Stations and both landfill facilities will be closed Monday. Normal operations will resume Tuesday.

Libraries: All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed Monday. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17. Cultural Facilities The Buddy Holly Center, Silent Wings Museum and the Garden & Arts Center will also be closed January 16 with normal hours and operations resuming Tuesday, January 17. Community Centers The adult meal program will not be offered on Monday, but will resume normally on Tuesday, January 17.

Parks Facilities: The Tennis Center and Safety City will both be closed on Monday, and will resume regular operating hours on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.

