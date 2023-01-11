Local Listings
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays

RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.
RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic delays are expected after an RV and a semi-truck crashed on Hwy 84 northwest of Lubbock.

Emergency crews responded to the 5400 block of Clovis Rd. just before 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police stated one person was moderately injured in the crash.

Clovis Road will be closed to westbound traffic from Slide Road to Frankford Avenue until the crash can be cleared.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

