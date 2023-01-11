First Alert Weather Day: High Wind Event

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Very strong winds will sweep across West Texas today. Gusts in excess of 60 mph are possible this afternoon. Winds this strong may damage structures in poor repair. Due to the likelihood weather will interfere will typical activities, we continue to designate today a First Alert Weather Day (FAWD).

A High Wind Warning, issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect until 8 pm. It covers the northwestern quarter of the viewing area, including Lubbock.

Sustained winds of 35 to 40 mph are likely over the northwestern viewing area, and 30 to 35 mph in the Lubbock area. Gusts greater than 60 mph may occur over the northwestern viewing area (including Lubbock). Gusts greater than 50 mph may occur elsewhere. (KCBD First Alert)

Blowing dust is likely. Areas of low visibility are possible, especially near fields and other open areas. Vehicles on north-south oriented roads will be buffeted by a strong westerly cross-wind. Drivers, especially of high-profile vehicles, should anticipate this broadside push. Keep both hands on the wheel and drive to conditions!

The wildfire danger will be very high this afternoon. Under the forecast conditions, fires ignite more easily, spread more quickly, and are much more difficult to bring under control. The NO BURN weather conditions continue across the KCBD and FOX34 viewing areas. (KCBD First Alert)

A Fire Weather Warning, also known as a Red Flag Warning, is in effect until 8 pm. This covers the entire KCBD and FOX34 viewing areas as well as all the surrounding region.

The wildfire danger will be very high today, peaking around mid- to late afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

Besides the gusts previously mentioned, sustained winds of 35 to 40 mph are likely over the northwestern viewing area. Sustained speeds of 30 to 35 mph are expected in the Lubbock area and the northeastern and southwestern viewing area. Winds of 25 to 30 mph are likely in the southeastern viewing area.

This afternoon otherwise will be mostly sunny and dusty. Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees above average in the Lubbock area.

A cold front, arriving late today - overnight, will keep this evening windy and dusty. Speeds will gradually diminish to around 10 to 20 mph by sunrise. Lubbock’s low tomorrow morning will be near freezing. In the breeze, however, wind chills will be in the teens.

Thursday the breeze will gradually become light during the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with highs about average for the time of year.

This Spring-like weather pattern will continue into next week. We can expect temperatures mostly above average, breezy to windy days, and drought conditions possibly worsening.

