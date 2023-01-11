Local Listings
Hale Center teacher facing federal charge of enticement of a minor

Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student
Amy Gilly, 46, arrested and charged with improper relationship between educator/student(Hale County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HALE CENTER, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted Hale Center teacher Amy Gilly, 46, with one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor.

If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hale Center mother shocked to learn teacher charged for improper relationship with her son

Gilly is accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch her breast.

The arrest warrant shows on Dec. 16, 2022, a Hale Center police sergeant was dispatched to the Hale Center ISD business office about an incident involving an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The teen told the officer that he and Gilly had been texting each other. The Sergeant reviewed the text thread dating back to November 2022. The warrant states the texts contained language indicating a relationship.

Gilly was arrested on Dec. 20, 2022, and booked into the Hale County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

