Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hoop Madness scores for Tuesday, January 10

Here's Pete Christy with your Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 10
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 10:

Girls

Frenship 72 Midland 25

All Saints 39 Kingdom Prep 35

O’Donnell 49 Southland 21

New Deal 44 Hale Center 37

Lubbock Cooper 77 Abilene 24

New Home 67 Tahoka 23

Estacado 66 Big Spring 24

Levelland 50 Snyder 40

Sudan 80 Smyer 24

Valley 60 White Deer 15

Farwell 67 Bovina 25

Coronado 44 Abilene Wylie 20

Shallowater 58 Abernathy 32

Meadow 55 Cotton Center 28

Whiteface 60 Whitharral 31

Spur 74 Guthrie 28

Lubbock High 73 Abilene 60

Olton 52 Lockney 44

Sands 79 Wellman-Union 28

Seminole 81 Andrews 35

Ropes 59 Lorenzo 49

Abilene Christian 32 Christ The King 31

Lamesa 49 Dimmitt 16

Floydada 54 Ralls 39

Plains 44 Post 27

Lubbock Christian 65 Midland Trinity 6

Boys

Jayton 63 Brownwood 49

O’Donnell 66 Southland 32

Abilene Christian 65 Christ The King 32

New Home 56 Tahoka 38

All Saints 37 Kingdom Prep 24

Whiteface 53 Whitharral 50 OT

Coronado 73 Abilene Wylie 67

New Deal 83 Hale Center 50

Lubbock Christian 80 Midland Trinity 35

Quanah 78 Motley County 20

Plains 73 Post 24

Sudan 41 Smyer 39

Floyfada 123 Ralls 49

Spur 45 Roscoe 38

Midessa 84 Loop 34

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and GM Steve Keim is stepping down, the Arizona...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
Cat rescued after hours on pole
Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L

Latest News

Hoop Madness, Tuesday, January 10
Hoop Madness, Tuesday, January 10
They decided to play four on four and put a 5th Lady Elk at half court and not take part in any...
Incredible sportsmanship shown by Cotton Center Lady Elks
Sportsmanship in Cotton Center
Sportsmanship in Cotton Center
Ropes squared off against the Plains Cowgirls in the battle of 19-3. A tight game throughout...
Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Ropes Lady Eagles