Hoop Madness scores for Tuesday, January 10
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy for your Hoop Madness scores and highlights for Tuesday, January 10:
Girls
Frenship 72 Midland 25
All Saints 39 Kingdom Prep 35
O’Donnell 49 Southland 21
New Deal 44 Hale Center 37
Lubbock Cooper 77 Abilene 24
New Home 67 Tahoka 23
Estacado 66 Big Spring 24
Levelland 50 Snyder 40
Sudan 80 Smyer 24
Valley 60 White Deer 15
Farwell 67 Bovina 25
Coronado 44 Abilene Wylie 20
Shallowater 58 Abernathy 32
Meadow 55 Cotton Center 28
Whiteface 60 Whitharral 31
Spur 74 Guthrie 28
Lubbock High 73 Abilene 60
Olton 52 Lockney 44
Sands 79 Wellman-Union 28
Seminole 81 Andrews 35
Ropes 59 Lorenzo 49
Abilene Christian 32 Christ The King 31
Lamesa 49 Dimmitt 16
Floydada 54 Ralls 39
Plains 44 Post 27
Lubbock Christian 65 Midland Trinity 6
Boys
Jayton 63 Brownwood 49
O’Donnell 66 Southland 32
Abilene Christian 65 Christ The King 32
New Home 56 Tahoka 38
All Saints 37 Kingdom Prep 24
Whiteface 53 Whitharral 50 OT
Coronado 73 Abilene Wylie 67
New Deal 83 Hale Center 50
Lubbock Christian 80 Midland Trinity 35
Quanah 78 Motley County 20
Plains 73 Post 24
Sudan 41 Smyer 39
Floyfada 123 Ralls 49
Spur 45 Roscoe 38
Midessa 84 Loop 34
