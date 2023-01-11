Inside Out Foundation to host Women’s Health Seminar
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Inside Out Foundation will host a Women’s Health Seminar at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion Saturday, Jan. 14.
Doors open at 9:08 a.m. and the seminar begins at 9:38 a.m.
The seminar will feature speaker Dr. Amy Shah. Dr. Shah is a double board-certified medical and wellness expert specializing in food allergies, hormones and gut health.
Tickets available now!
In person - $30
Virtual - $20
In person + 1 raffle ticket - $35
In person + 5 raffle tickets - $50
Virtual + 1 raffle ticket - $25
Virtual + 5 raffle tickets - $40
Limited VIP tables available $500 per table
For more information visit https://theinsideoutfoundation.org/womens-health-seminar/
Hs Flyer 2023 Final by Chelsea Collinsworth on Scribd
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.