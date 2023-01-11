Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Inside Out Foundation to host Women’s Health Seminar

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Inside Out Foundation will host a Women’s Health Seminar at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion Saturday, Jan. 14.

Doors open at 9:08 a.m. and the seminar begins at 9:38 a.m.

The seminar will feature speaker Dr. Amy Shah. Dr. Shah is a double board-certified medical and wellness expert specializing in food allergies, hormones and gut health.

Tickets available now!

In person - $30

Virtual - $20

In person + 1 raffle ticket - $35

In person + 5 raffle tickets - $50

Virtual + 1 raffle ticket - $25

Virtual + 5 raffle tickets - $40

Limited VIP tables available $500 per table

For more information visit https://theinsideoutfoundation.org/womens-health-seminar/

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
Hobbs News-Sun office
Hobbs newspaper carrier shot while delivering papers
RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Latest News

Author Thomas Fellows discusses importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Noon Notebook: Importance of MLK Jr. Day
Inside Out Foundation to host Women's Health Seminar Jan. 14.
Noon Notebook: Inside Out Foundation to host Women's Health Seminar
Noon Notebook: Carpet Tech Cares partners with Alström Angels
Noon Notebook: Carpet Tech Cares partners with Alström Angels
Source: KCBD Video
New Year, New You Expo at Market Street