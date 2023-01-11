Joyland buyers back out, doors to remain closed for good

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The last half-century has been an emotional roller coaster for the owners of Joyland. In recent years the amusement park has made it through vandalism, flooding, and the covid-19 pandemic.

Now, after a deal to sell the park has fallen through, owner David Dean says it’s time for this ride to come to an end.

“Everything will be liquidated soon,” Dean said. “That’s about all I can say at this point, but it will not reopen unfortunately.”

Part of a statement given to KCBD by the expected buyers reads:

“We share the disappointment of not being able to move forward with the acquisition of Joyland as our team has encountered numerous obstacles which prevent a successful transition. We appreciate the efforts of the Dean family, the City of Lubbock, and citizens for their support of our sincere efforts.”

“We didn’t want to auction Joyland off and we still don’t,” Dean said. “But now the writing is on the wall and the time is here and we must do this. We have to get through it.”

Dean’s parents bought the park in the 70′s. Dean took over the business after their passing. Decades later, he says he’s proud he provided a place for families to create a memory.

“We’ve seen a few carousel rides through the years,” Dean said. “Some screaming and shouting and smiles on kids’ faces.

Those carousels spun for the last time this past summer. For those who had the opportunity to see it, the memory of the lions-mouth water fountain, the chart-topping tunes of the music express, and the view from the top of the Galaxi roller coaster will live on.

“We love everybody, and I believe they have loved Joyland through the years,” Dean said. “You know we really got attached to the Lubbock community.”

It was that love and appreciation that kept Dean and Joyland going for so long.

“That’s what kept me going through the storms and the floods,” Dean said. “That’s what’s keeping me going through here because through the years I’ve seen generations grown up out here. It’s those kinds of memories, man you can’t replace those, and those are priceless to me.”

In the statement, the expected buyers say some of the biggest obstacles they ran into included vandalism during the off-season, a lack of experienced staff, and the inability to obtain specialized insurance.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.