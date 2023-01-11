KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bella

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bella KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a 1 1/2 year old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about 7 months.

She is the life of the party! She loves everyone she meets and does well with other dogs. She also loves to play, sunbathe and be the center of attention. Bella is up to date all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

