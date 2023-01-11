Lamesa family following daughter’s legacy after crash kills 18-year-old

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2022, 18-year-old Jadyn Boyd was killed in a single-vehicle rollover northeast of O’Donnell. The Boyd family wants to honor her by carrying out her legacy and helping kids show livestock.

Jadyn’s mom, Morgan Boyd, says Jadyn never met a stranger and had a huge heart.

“I don’t think there was a single day that I did not see her laugh like that and it was contagious and it was the deep belly laugh - anybody that was standing there and heard it just had to laugh too,” Morgan said.

Jadyn’s friends are carrying on her legacy in their own way by saying “love like Jadyn.”

“Her friends started that, and it just fit,” Morgan said. “I mean because she did love every person she met.”

Jadyn loved a lot of things including livestock shows, volleyball, and impacting kids’ lives. She loved helping kids so much, she wanted to turn it into a career.”

“She did not want a single kid to not get to do what they wanted to do,” Morgan said.

Jadyn was a freshman at West Texas A&M and was planning to pursue a career as an AgriLife Extension Agent and an Ag teacher. She wanted to make sure any kid that she taught, who wanted to show like she did, could.

“She didn’t want the kids that she was in charge of to not be able to do it because of financial hardship or time hardship,” Morgan said.

Now, her family is hoping to fulfill her dreams by helping kids who need an animal or buying feed for livestock shows.

“We would love to use that to help people, to help kids, you know, that is what she wanted to do when she graduated and was out in the world,” Morgan said.

WT has also set up a scholarship in Jadyn’s honor for a student in any degree who needs a little extra help. To donate to that scholarship, click here. To help the Boyd family carry on Jadyn’s legacy, you can donate to the Jadyn Boyd Memorial Scholarship at Lamesa National Bank, or donate to the Venmo @JadynBoyd-Memorial.

