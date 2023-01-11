Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lamesa family following daughter’s legacy after crash kills 18-year-old

Family helping kids show livestock how she wanted to help
Jadyn Boyd, 18, was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Dec. 14.
Jadyn Boyd, 18, was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Dec. 14.(Morgan Boyd)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2022, 18-year-old Jadyn Boyd was killed in a single-vehicle rollover northeast of O’Donnell. The Boyd family wants to honor her by carrying out her legacy and helping kids show livestock.

Jadyn’s mom, Morgan Boyd, says Jadyn never met a stranger and had a huge heart.

“I don’t think there was a single day that I did not see her laugh like that and it was contagious and it was the deep belly laugh - anybody that was standing there and heard it just had to laugh too,” Morgan said.

Jadyn’s friends are carrying on her legacy in their own way by saying “love like Jadyn.”

“Her friends started that, and it just fit,” Morgan said. “I mean because she did love every person she met.”

Jadyn loved a lot of things including livestock shows, volleyball, and impacting kids’ lives. She loved helping kids so much, she wanted to turn it into a career.”

“She did not want a single kid to not get to do what they wanted to do,” Morgan said.

Jadyn was a freshman at West Texas A&M and was planning to pursue a career as an AgriLife Extension Agent and an Ag teacher. She wanted to make sure any kid that she taught, who wanted to show like she did, could.

“She didn’t want the kids that she was in charge of to not be able to do it because of financial hardship or time hardship,” Morgan said.

Now, her family is hoping to fulfill her dreams by helping kids who need an animal or buying feed for livestock shows.

“We would love to use that to help people, to help kids, you know, that is what she wanted to do when she graduated and was out in the world,” Morgan said.

WT has also set up a scholarship in Jadyn’s honor for a student in any degree who needs a little extra help. To donate to that scholarship, click here. To help the Boyd family carry on Jadyn’s legacy, you can donate to the Jadyn Boyd Memorial Scholarship at Lamesa National Bank, or donate to the Venmo @JadynBoyd-Memorial.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and GM Steve Keim is stepping down, the Arizona...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
Cat rescued after hours on pole
Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L

Latest News

LP&L prepares for changes in billing practices before the transition to the retail electric...
LP&L changing billing practices ahead of market transition; Community Development to make assistance available
LP&L requests billing changes
LP&L requests billing changes
Jadyn Boyd, 18, was killed in a single-vehicle rollover Dec. 14.
Jadyn Boyd
Joyland closing for good
Joyland buyers back out, doors to remain closed for good