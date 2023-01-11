Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lawsuit alleges discrimination by Texas medical schools, including TTUHSC

Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Seal
Texas Tech Health Sciences Center Seal(KCBD Video)
By Anthony Hall
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A potential class-action lawsuit filed in a Lubbock federal court accuses the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, as well as five other medical schools in Texas, of illegally considering race and gender when considering admissions.

TTUHSC is included with five other schools named in the suit, alongside the University of Texas in Austin, University of Texas Health Science Center Houston, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

The lawsuit claims that each of the defendants named and nearly every medical school and university in the U.S. discriminates on account of race and sex when admitting students.

The plaintiff, George Stewart, who the suit indicates is a white man from Travis County, accuses the schools of violating the Constitution by unfairly using “affirmative action” practices to discriminate against applicants who he feels are more “qualified” to attend these institutions.

Using data Stewart claims to have received through open records requests, he shows the median and average GPAs and MCAT scores of admitted Black and Hispanic students at the Health Sciences Center are “significantly lower” than those of admitted white and Asian students, and that women are admitted with lower MCAT scores than men.

Stewart uses data from other universities, including the Dell Medical School at UT, the McGovern Medical School at UT HSC-Houston, and the Sealy School of Medicine at UTMB-Galveston, to correlate what he calls a “statistically significant relationship” between positive admissions and women, Black people, and Hispanic people.

At the Sealy school, its admission policies show deference is given to students from underrepresented populations in medicine and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Stewart, who reports he was rejected from these medical schools despite a 3.96 GPA at UT-Austin, a 511 (out of 528) score on the MCAT, and extracurricular internships and service at hospitals in Houston, San Diego, and Dallas, notes he intends to reapply to these schools, but claims the admissions policies all prevent him from competing on “equal terms” with other applicants.

Stewart claims 450 “lesser qualified minority students” were offered admission when he was rejected.

Stewart is asking a federal judge to block these admissions policies permanently and appoint a court to oversee admissions and equity departments for an unspecified amount of time.

Jonathan Mitchell, a former Texas solicitor general, is representing Stewart in this matter, as well as attorneys from the “America First Legal Foundation,” which is led by Stephen Miller, a former adviser to President Trump.

Mitchell helped craft Texas’ so-called “heartbeat bill,” which allowed private citizens to sue over abortions; Miller is credited with crafting President Trump’s anti-immigration policies, including family separation, a ban on immigrants from some Muslim-majority countries, and ending the DACA program.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays
Hobbs News-Sun office
Hobbs newspaper carrier shot while delivering papers
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Latest News

A federal grand jury has indicted a Lubbock man on multiple charges involving sexual media and...
Littlefield man indicted on enticement, child porn production charges
36-year-old Daniel Martinez was arrested on Monday, accused of stealing a trailer, tires and...
Suspect in custody, charged with stealing trailer in Hockley County
Frederick Francis Goltz, 51.
Lubbock man federally indicted, facing two counts of interstate threatening communications
City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King,...
City of Lubbock offices to be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day