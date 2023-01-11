Local Listings
Littlefield man indicted on enticement, child porn production charges

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Littlefield man on multiple charges involving sexual media and behavior with a child.

Federal documents stated Nathan Alexander Garcia reportedly spent about five months convincing a girl under the age of 12 to perform sexual activities. This communication reportedly lasted from Dec. 2021 until April of the next year.

Federal prosecutors claim Garcia used the Internet to convince the prepubescent girl to perform on camera, then send him the photos over the Internet. This charge of enticement includes an accusation of indecency with a child, a state crime that involves either physical contact or visual depiction of illegal acts.

Garcia had child pornography saved on his tablet, according to court documents. He had at least one image that involved a child under the age of 12.

He has been indicted on the following:

  • Enticement and attempted enticement of a minor
  • Possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor
  • Production of child pornography
  • Receipt of child pornography

Garcia is not currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center. He was federally indicted Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

