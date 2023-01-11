Local Listings
Local nonprofits presented with checks from Giving Tuesday

61 South Plains nonprofits were presented with checks today to celebrate the money raised during Giving Tuesday this past year.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 61 South Plains nonprofits were presented with checks today to celebrate the money raised during Giving Tuesday this past year.

The Community Foundation of West Texas raised more than $628,000 in 2022, bringing the grand total to just over $3 million since the start of West Texas Giving Tuesday in 2015.

All of the money goes directly to local nonprofits.

And in that time, more than 150 organizations have been gifted checks on those Giving Tuesdays.

Michelle Tosi-Stephens, Vice President of Development and External Affairs for the foundation, says all the credit goes to the generosity of the West Texas community.

“I just think Lubbock and other surrounding counties are just generous people, I don’t know what else to say about it. We can count on them, they want to help those nonprofits that have their boots on the ground. They’re great about it,” Tosi-Stephens said.

The Community Foundation of West Texas has been serving the area for more than 40 years. It makes available about $3 million in grants going back into the Lubbock community every year.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

