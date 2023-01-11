Local Listings
Lubbock community encouraged to honor first responders killed in crash on 3rd anniversary

The three first responders were struck as they responded to a series of crashes Saturday. (KCBD...
The three first responders were struck as they responded to a series of crashes Saturday. (KCBD photos)(KWTX)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday marks the 3rd anniversary of two first responders who lost their lives, another critically injured, while working a crash on I-27.

Fire Lieutenant Eric Hill and officer Nicholas Reyna were struck and killed on the side of the road while responding to the crash. Firefighter Matt Dawson suffered a critical brain injury. His recovery journey continues three years later. Dawson retired from Lubbock Fire Rescue in April of last year.

The parents of Lt. Hill founded the 5-5-5 safety program to remind drivers to move over and slow down for first responders.

The City of Lubbock encourages residents to honor Lt. Hill and officer Reyna by turning on their porch lights from Tuesday evening and all day Wednesday.

The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue posted to social media in remembrance of that tragic crash.

