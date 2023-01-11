Lubbock man federally indicted, facing two counts of interstate threatening communications

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frederick Francis Goltz, 51, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of interstate threatening communications following accusations he posted threatening statements toward Arizona election poll workers on a right-wing social media site.

PREVIOUS STORY: FBI arrests Lubbock man after threats posted on right-wing website towards poll workers and their children

According to the criminal complaint, on November 13, 2022, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received information that a user called “FreeSpeechMaster” posted a threatening message on Patriots.win, a social media platform self-described as “the ultimate right-wing news, memes, and discussion aggregator.”

The complaint then says on November 14, “FreeSpeechMaster” posted, “Hypothetically, a mass shooting of poll workers and election officials in these highly suspect precincts might be the way to go.”

On November 21, 2022, “FreeSpeechMaster” posted the name, address, phone number, and fax number of an election poll worker and commented, “It would be a shame if someone got to [his] children. There are some crazies out there. This kind of info shouldn’t be readily available on the internet,” according to the complaint.

On November 30, 2023, the FBI submitted a subpoena for subscriber information to Vexus Fiber, the host for the IP address they obtained from Gab, another social media platform where the user “FreeSpeechMaster” was active.

Vexus provided the name address, phone number, and email address of the subscriber identified as Frederick Goltz, a resident of Lubbock, Texas, and a Canadian citizen and legal permanent resident of the United States.

Goltz was arrested on December 20, 2022, and was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he remains pending trial.

If found guilty, Goltz faces a sentence of five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

