Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Lubbock man federally indicted, facing two counts of interstate threatening communications

Frederick Francis Goltz, 51.
Frederick Francis Goltz, 51.(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frederick Francis Goltz, 51, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of interstate threatening communications following accusations he posted threatening statements toward Arizona election poll workers on a right-wing social media site.

PREVIOUS STORY: FBI arrests Lubbock man after threats posted on right-wing website towards poll workers and their children

According to the criminal complaint, on November 13, 2022, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received information that a user called “FreeSpeechMaster” posted a threatening message on Patriots.win, a social media platform self-described as “the ultimate right-wing news, memes, and discussion aggregator.”

The complaint then says on November 14, “FreeSpeechMaster” posted, “Hypothetically, a mass shooting of poll workers and election officials in these highly suspect precincts might be the way to go.”

On November 21, 2022, “FreeSpeechMaster” posted the name, address, phone number, and fax number of an election poll worker and commented, “It would be a shame if someone got to [his] children. There are some crazies out there. This kind of info shouldn’t be readily available on the internet,” according to the complaint.

On November 30, 2023, the FBI submitted a subpoena for subscriber information to Vexus Fiber, the host for the IP address they obtained from Gab, another social media platform where the user “FreeSpeechMaster” was active.

Vexus provided the name address, phone number, and email address of the subscriber identified as Frederick Goltz, a resident of Lubbock, Texas, and a Canadian citizen and legal permanent resident of the United States.

Goltz was arrested on December 20, 2022, and was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he remains pending trial.

If found guilty, Goltz faces a sentence of five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays
Hobbs News-Sun office
Hobbs newspaper carrier shot while delivering papers
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Latest News

A federal grand jury has indicted a Lubbock man on multiple charges involving sexual media and...
Littlefield man indicted on enticement, child porn production charges
36-year-old Daniel Martinez was arrested on Monday, accused of stealing a trailer, tires and...
Suspect in custody, charged with stealing trailer in Hockley County
City of Lubbock Offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King,...
City of Lubbock offices to be closed for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
BrynLeigh Childers, Texas All-State Mixed Choir member
Lubbock- Cooper student selected as Texas All-State Musician