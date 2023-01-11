Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Mom leads police on chase after officers respond to child left in car outside bar

Police said Tori Lycans led them on a chase after they asked her about an unattended child left in her car. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A mother in West Virginia is facing charges after police responded to a call for a child found alone inside a car parked outside of a bar early Tuesday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the bar in Huntington around 1:30 a.m. and approached Tori Lycans.

The officers said Lycans told them the car did not belong to her. However, they said she got into the passenger side of the vehicle before climbing into the driver’s side to drive away.

Police followed and turned on their emergency lights but said Lycans continued to drive away at a high speed until she crashed her vehicle into a light pole near an intersection.

At the scene of the crash, officers took Lycans into custody and placed her in a police vehicle.

According to documents, Lycans began to hit her head and kick the patrol car while in the back of the vehicle. Officers said she tried to get out of the vehicle when an officer opened the door to tell her to stop.

WSAZ reports Lycans was also accused of kicking an officer several times and kneeing an officer in the face.

Lycans was reportedly taken to the Huntington Police Department for processing, and child protective services were notified about the child being found in a car seat in the back of the vehicle unrestrained.

Police said the child was taken to the hospital.

Lycans is facing a number of charges, which include obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer, operating a vehicle with reckless indifference, child neglect creating a risk of injury, driving with a license revoked for DUI, and driving under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been fired and GM Steve Keim is stepping down, the Arizona...
Kliff Kingsbury fired by Cardinals, Steve Keim steps down
Several workers have died or been injured in Mountrail County’s oil patch in recent years.
Oil rig worker dies after falling into pit
Cat rescued after hours on pole
Cat stuck on utility pole rescued by LP&L

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, whose convictions were overturned, dies at 81
The weather whiplash is forcing California to face the dilemma of how to manage floodwaters.
Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Robert...
Texas executes ex-officer who hired 2 people to kill wife
Officials in Colorado say cadet Hunter Brown died this week while on his way to class.
Air Force cadet dies after suffering medical emergency on way to class, officials say