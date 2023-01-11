Local Listings
Overturned semi causing traffic delays at 19th and West Loop

Overturned semi at 19th and West Loop
Overturned semi at 19th and West Loop(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to an overturned semi on the West Loop near 19th Street.

Officers responded to the crash at 12:30 p.m. The intersection at 19th and the West Loop is closed for all traffic. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

At this time it does not appear there are any injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

