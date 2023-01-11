Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Pepsi ditches Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.
Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival.(Starry)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pepsi is looking to the stars to compete with Coca-Cola’s Sprite.

The beverage company is launching a new lemon-lime soda called Starry, which will replace its previous offering, Sierra Mist.

Despite 24 years on the market, Sierra Mist never cut into Sprite’s sales.

Many saw it as an “imitation of Sprite.”

Pepsi said Starry is different. It’s fruitier and more aromatic that Sierra Mist.

The caffeine-free drink comes in regular and sugar-free versions.

It will be available this week in grocery and convenience stores.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
Hobbs News-Sun office
Hobbs newspaper carrier shot while delivering papers
RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Latest News

World War II veteran Joseph Eskenazi, who at 104 years and 11 months old is the oldest living...
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
Equipment is arriving to the scene of an orca beaching in Flagler County, Fla.
GRAPHIC: Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast
The fight is raging over the salt mine town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine.
Russia, Ukraine fight for control of Soledar