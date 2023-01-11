Local Listings
Suspect in custody, charged with stealing trailer in Hockley County

36-year-old Daniel Martinez was arrested on Monday, accused of stealing a trailer, tires and...
36-year-old Daniel Martinez was arrested on Monday, accused of stealing a trailer, tires and wheels from a property in Hockley County on New Year’s Day.(Hockley County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - 36-year-old Daniel Martinez was arrested on Monday, accused of stealing a trailer, tires and wheels from a property in Hockley County on New Year’s Day.

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Wednesday, saying Martinez was identified by surveillance video. The video, provided by the property owner, shows the driver “damaging his vehicle while repeatedly and improperly backing a trailer, and later crashed into a sprinkler stand in his dash from the scene of the crime.”

Authorities identified Martinez after a series of interviews, obtained a felony warrant, and Levelland police took him into custody.

Martinez has been charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

