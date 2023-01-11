Universal Studios plans to open family-friendly theme park in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (KCBD) - Universal Parks & Resorts announced Wednesday it plans to open a family-friendly theme park in Frisco, Texas.

The proposed 97 acre park is designed for families with young children in mind. The proposal includes plans for an adjacent themed hotel and room for expansion.

This will be the first park of it’s kind in North Texas. The company hopes to place the park east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans,” Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts, said in a news release.

A date for the project has not been set.

More details about the project will be revealed over time. Visit Corporate.UniversalParks.com for more information.

