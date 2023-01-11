Local Listings
Warmer weather and wind for the weekend

Mostly sunny skies and a return to southerly winds will allow the afternoon highs to return to...
Mostly sunny skies and a return to southerly winds will allow the afternoon highs to return to the 60s Friday. Warmer afternoons are in store for the weekend but the winds will be increasing Saturday and Sunday.
By John Robison
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fire weather danger continues into the evening hours on this First Alert Weather Day. However, winds will begin to diminish after 8 pm and the fire and wind dangers will decrease by midnight.

Thursday will bring lower wind speeds and cooler temperatures. I expect the afternoon temperatures to remain in the 50s tomorrow. It may be our coolest day of the week with warmer temps expected by Friday and into the weekend.

Winds will be gusty through noon tomorrow so there will be a chill to the air tomorrow morning as lows in Lubbock fall near or below the freezing mark.

Morning lows will fall to the 20s in the north and northwestern South Plains.

Mostly sunny skies and a return to southerly winds will allow the afternoon highs to return to the 60s Friday. Warmer afternoons are in store for the weekend but the winds will be increasing Saturday and Sunday.

