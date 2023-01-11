Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock marks 3rd anniversary of first responder crash

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

LP&L requests billing changes

  • The Lubbock City Council approved a request to allow LP&L to change its billing practices ahead of the transition to electric competition
  • The council has approved more funding for the Community Development Department’s Energy Assistance Program
  • Read more here: LP&L changing billing practices ahead of market transition

Jan. 11 crash anniversary

  • Today marks the three year anniversary of a crash that killed a Lubbock police officer and firefighter on North I-27
  • Another firefighter suffered serious injuries
  • Residents are asked to honor them by leaving your porch light on all day

Joyland will not reopen after investors back out

