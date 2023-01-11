Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock marks 3rd anniversary of first responder crash
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
LP&L requests billing changes
- The Lubbock City Council approved a request to allow LP&L to change its billing practices ahead of the transition to electric competition
- The council has approved more funding for the Community Development Department’s Energy Assistance Program
- Read more here: LP&L changing billing practices ahead of market transition
Jan. 11 crash anniversary
- Today marks the three year anniversary of a crash that killed a Lubbock police officer and firefighter on North I-27
- Another firefighter suffered serious injuries
- Residents are asked to honor them by leaving your porch light on all day
Joyland will not reopen after investors back out
- The owners of Joyland say the amusement park will not reopen after all
- A group of buyers backed out of the deal after running into issues such as specialized insurance and vandalism
- Details here: Joyland buyers back out, doors to remain closed for good
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.