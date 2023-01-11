Wednesday morning top stories: Lubbock marks 3rd anniversary of first responder crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

LP&L requests billing changes

The Lubbock City Council approved a request to allow LP&L to change its billing practices ahead of the transition to electric competition

The council has approved more funding for the Community Development Department’s Energy Assistance Program

Read more here: LP&L changing billing practices ahead of market transition

Jan. 11 crash anniversary

Today marks the three year anniversary of a crash that killed a Lubbock police officer and firefighter on North I-27

Another firefighter suffered serious injuries

Residents are asked to honor them by leaving your porch light on all day

Joyland will not reopen after investors back out

The owners of Joyland say the amusement park will not reopen after all

A group of buyers backed out of the deal after running into issues such as specialized insurance and vandalism

Details here: Joyland buyers back out, doors to remain closed for good

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.