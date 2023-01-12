1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening.

LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the Metro Unit investigation is still ongoing.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

