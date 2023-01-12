Local Listings
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting

LPD and EMS are responding to a home in the 2800 block of 43rd Street for a shooting that left...
LPD and EMS are responding to a home in the 2800 block of 43rd Street for a shooting that left one person with serious injuries.(Peyton Toups | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man has died after a shooting that happened in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening.

LPD received a shots fired call at 6:24 p.m. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not detained anyone at this time, but the Metro Unit investigation is still ongoing.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

