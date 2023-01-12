Local Listings
#19 Oklahoma knocks off Lady Raiders

Krysta Gerlich
By Pete Christy
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders were looking for a huge home win over a ranked opponent, but they came up short falling to #19 Oklahoma 89-79 Wednesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Lady Raiders led by four at the half.

Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run in the third to take the lead.

Tech cut the Sooner’s lead to one heading to the fourth.

Bre’Amber Scott led Texas Tech with 23 points.

Bryn Gerlich added 18 points with six assists and six rebounds.

Jazz Shavers chipped in 12 points.

Texas Tech (13-4/1-3) visits Kansas State Saturday, January 14 at 4 p.m.

