Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

4 found dead in Clovis house fire

City of Clovis Fire Department
City of Clovis Fire Department
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - Four people were found dead in a house fire in Clovis early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Wallace St. just after 2:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered a house on fire. While fighting the flames, crews found four people dead within the home.

The four victims have not been identified.

The Clovis police and local and state fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. Officials are also looking into whether criminal activity was involved.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD and EMS are responding to a home in the 2800 block of 43rd Street for a shooting that left...
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
One person is dead after crashing into a police vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Loop.
Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays
A Hale Center mother responds to the federal indictment against her son's former teacher.
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother reacts to indictment of son’s former teacher

Latest News

19-year-old Ashley Aguilar of Hobbs
Hobbs police still searching for man involved in drive-by shootings on Monday night
State Capitol
Advocates urging Texas lawmakers to address childcare shortage
Person spreading the blue sand
Kicking off Texas Blue Sand Project, raising awareness about human trafficking on the South Plains
Universal Studios plans to open family-friendly theme park in Frisco