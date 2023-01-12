Brief wind relief on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bit of wind relief arrives today, with even more tomorrow. Speeds, however, will begin to ramp up this weekend.

While winds today are much lower, Lubbock reported a peak gust of 64 mph yesterday, the breeze this morning was pushing wind chill readings into the 20s and even teens.

Breezy and sunny today with highs near average for mid-January. (KCBD First Alert)

The breeze will continue through about mid-afternoon, then become light late this afternoon and evening. Today will be sunny, with a few clouds from time to time. Highs will be about average for the time of year.

By the way, sunset today is at 5:59. It is the last before 6 pm until early November. Unless we do away with the time change before then. If we don’t fall back an hour, then Lubbock will never (never say never?) again see a sunset before 6 pm.

With a light wind and mostly fair sky tonight lows will drop to about average for mid-January. (KCBD First Alert)

With a light wind and mostly fair sky tonight lows will drop into the 20s in the Lubbock area. Just about average for mid-January.

The lightest winds of the week, and likely the next seven days, will grace the area tomorrow. Morning winds will be less than 10 mph. From midday through the afternoon about 5 to 15 mph. Under a mostly sunny sky highs will range from near 60 to the mid-60s. Cool but not bad for January.

Friday evening will be mostly fair and chilly. Friday night mostly fair and cold. Lows near freezing are expected in the Lubbock area Saturday morning.

A bit of wind relief arrives today, with even more relief tomorrow. Speeds, however, will begin to ramp up this weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

Winds will be light early Saturday, then breezy from late morning through late afternoon. Winds ramp up Sunday, increasing to about 20 to 30 mph. Stronger gusts are likely. Another Spring-like day.

Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s both days.

At least somewhat windy conditions are expected Monday, the MLK Jr. holiday, and Tuesday. Strong winds, blowing dust, and a very high wildfire danger, return Wednesday.

You can keep up with the latest in the forecast section (click/tap “10-Day”) here on our Weather Page (after closing this story) and in our KCBD Weather app. Download the app for free from your app/game store. It’s also available here on our Weather Page. Both platforms allow you to track thunderstorms and showers, here on the South Plains and anywhere in the country, with our Interactive Radar.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.