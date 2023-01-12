Driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead after crashing into a police vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Loop.

Police say just after 2 a.m. officers were originally responding to a crash with injuries.

An officer still in their vehicle was then struck from behind by another car shortly after arriving on scene. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The South Loop has since been re-opened. No injuries were reported from the original crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.