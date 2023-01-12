Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Former WT professor sentenced to 6 months for smuggling charges

A former professor for West Texas A&M University was sentenced to 6 months for illegally...
A former professor for West Texas A&M University was sentenced to 6 months for illegally importing wildlife items.(WT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor for West Texas A&M University was sentenced to 6 months for illegally importing wildlife items.

Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally.

The items had a market value of around $14,000.

Both Kazmaier and the prosecutor agreed to recommend he pay a fine of $5,000.

He is scheduled to surrender for service of sentence on Monday February 27.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD and EMS are responding to a home in the 2800 block of 43rd Street for a shooting that left...
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
One person is dead after crashing into a police vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Loop.
Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays
A Hale Center mother responds to the federal indictment against her son's former teacher.
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother reacts to indictment of son’s former teacher

Latest News

A Central Lubbock shooting has left a 15-year-old dead.
15-year-old dies in central Lubbock shooting, teen arrested
One person is dead after crashing into a police vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Loop.
Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock completes 10,000th sterilization.
P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock completes 10,000th sterilization
City of Clovis Fire Department
4 found dead in Clovis house fire