Former WT professor sentenced to 6 months for smuggling charges

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - A former professor for West Texas A&M University was sentenced to 6 months for illegally importing wildlife items.

Richard Kazmaier pled guilty in August to knowingly transporting over 300 wildlife items illegally.

The items had a market value of around $14,000.

Both Kazmaier and the prosecutor agreed to recommend he pay a fine of $5,000.

He is scheduled to surrender for service of sentence on Monday February 27.

