Hobbs police still searching for man involved in drive-by shootings on Monday night

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Hobbs police are still looking for one suspect involved in shootings that left two people injured on Monday night, Jan. 9 into the early morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Police tell us the shooters were in two vehicles, a gold minivan and a black convertible Mustang.

Police located the gold minivan with four people inside. The driver, 19-year-old Ashley Aguilar of Hobbs, was in the vehicle with three juveniles.

Aguilar is now in custody, charged with Accessory to wit Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony); Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (4th Degree Felony); Resisting; Evading; Obstructing an Officer (Misdemeanor).

Two of the juveniles refused to provide officers their names and were subsequently arrested and charged with Concealing Identity. Once their identity was confirmed, they were released to their respective guardians at the Juvenile Probation Office’s request.

Hobbs police say Ashley Aguilar was driving the gold minivan that was also occupied by 18-year-old Xavier Flores of Hobbs, NM.

The other vehicle, a black convertible Mustang, was occupied by two males, the passenger being 18-year-old Uzielle Aranda of Hobbs, NM.

“According to witnesses, some words were exchanged between the passengers of both vehicles before shots were fired by Aranda in the direction of Flores and Aguilar. Flores then returned fire as Aranda was fleeing the scene.”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from that incident.

Police are still searching for Uzielle Aranda, who has been charged with: Aggravated Assault (4th Degree Felony); Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony).

Xavier Flores was already in the Lea County Detention Center on other charges. He has now been charged with Aggravated Assault (4th Degree Felony); Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony).

18-year-old Xavier Flores of Hobbs (Hobbs Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding any of the shots-fired incidents that occurred on Jan. 9 or 10 are urged to contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265. You may also contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 and may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. You can also private message the police on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.