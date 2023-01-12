KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother reacts to indictment of son’s former teacher

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is now a federal indictment against a former Hale Center I.S.D. teacher.

A grand jury indicted 46-year-old Amy Gilly on a charge of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. The federal charge comes after deputies arrested Gilly in December on a state charge of improper relationship with a student.

“It was a lot of emotions because, to be honest, a lot of this doesn’t feel real,” Leticia said.

Leticia said reading over court documents like Gilly’s indictment isn’t easy, especially because the minor mentioned is her son.

“That’s my baby, I’ve got to protect him,” Leticia said.

Leticia said on Friday, December 16, she picked up her son from Hale Center High School. When she arrived, she said a school resource officer pulled her aside and told her there were allegations a teacher had an inappropriate relationship with her son.

On Monday, December 19, deputies booked Gilly into jail.

Leticia said she did not know a lot of details at the time, but after reading the police report, she learned a Hale Center I.S.D. educator was made aware of rumors about the relationship exactly one month earlier, on November 16.

According to the police report, the educator said Gilly told him about the rumor that she and a student were in a relationship, and she wanted to nip it in the bud. The educator said he advised Gilly to report the rumor to the principal.

The educator told police he spoke with students who told him it was just a rumor - a rumor Leticia wishes could have been investigated further.

“I was really sad that the school didn’t call me and tell me that,” Leticia said.

Now, Leticia said her family is trying to move forward and put their faith in the justice system.

