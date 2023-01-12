Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

KCBD Investigates: TikTok videos say Slaton High School should be ‘shot up’ amid allegations of racism on campus

Slaton I.S.D. has notified families of threats of violence at the high school and a rally centered around allegations of racism on campus.
By Shaley Sanders
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton I.S.D. has notified families of threats of violence at the high school and a rally centered around allegations of racism on campus.

Slaton I.S.D. Superintendent Jim Andrus notified families of the threats this week, along with a change in the district’s schedule.

On Monday, Jan. 9, The district sent out a message that reads, “Our Board of Trustees and administrative team wish to honor our outstanding employees with an additional surprise break for students and staff by extending the MLK Holiday. Students will receive snack bags at dismissal on Wednesday and enjoy a 5-day weekend.”

The next day, the district sent out another notification confirming students would have Thursday and Friday off.

The superintendent said, “A rally publicized on social media will be held in Lubbock Thursday, focusing on recent issues at Slaton High School.”

The superintendent went on to say, “Individuals who are not yet known to us (but appear to be from out of town) have posted on Tik Tok that the high school should be shot up.”

Slaton ISD made national headlines last year when news surfaced of a federal complaint filed against Slaton I.S.D., Slaton High School, and Slaton Disciplinary Alternative Education.

All of these, the complaint claims, failed to prevent and respond appropriately to complaints of racial harassment, failed to train its educators and administrators on preventing, identifying, investigating, and remediating racial harassment, and engaged in discriminatory disciplinary practices.

KCBD had an interview arranged with Andrus, but when we arrived at the administration building, we were told he could no longer meet with us.

We had hoped to ask him about the sudden change in the district’s schedules and the threats of violence. We asked if we could reschedule the interview, but we were told to send our questions in writing to the superintendent.

We will let you know when he responds.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lynn County Sheriff's Office confirms Wilson ISD Athletic Director William Ray Parmer III...
KCBD Investigates: Wilson ISD Athletic Director indicted on multiple charges, including improper relationship between educator and student
Lubbock staple Joyland Amusement Park will not reopen
Joyland not to reopen, investors back out of deal
RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
Kiyanna Hightower, 25
Woman indicted in road rage incident, accused of running over victim

Latest News

TTU receives research grant from TWC
Texas Tech researchers receive grant from TWC to strengthen cybersecurity training program
LPD and EMS are responding to a home in the 2800 block of 43rd Street for a shooting that left...
One seriously injured in Central Lubbock shooting, Metro investigating
Social media threats against Slaton I.S.D.
Social media threats against Slaton I.S.D.
State Capitol
Advocates urging Texas lawmakers to address childcare shortage