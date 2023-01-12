KCBD Investigates: TikTok videos say Slaton High School should be ‘shot up’ amid allegations of racism on campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Slaton I.S.D. has notified families of threats of violence at the high school and a rally centered around allegations of racism on campus.

Slaton I.S.D. Superintendent Jim Andrus notified families of the threats this week, along with a change in the district’s schedule.

On Monday, Jan. 9, The district sent out a message that reads, “Our Board of Trustees and administrative team wish to honor our outstanding employees with an additional surprise break for students and staff by extending the MLK Holiday. Students will receive snack bags at dismissal on Wednesday and enjoy a 5-day weekend.”

The next day, the district sent out another notification confirming students would have Thursday and Friday off.

The superintendent said, “A rally publicized on social media will be held in Lubbock Thursday, focusing on recent issues at Slaton High School.”

The superintendent went on to say, “Individuals who are not yet known to us (but appear to be from out of town) have posted on Tik Tok that the high school should be shot up.”

Slaton ISD made national headlines last year when news surfaced of a federal complaint filed against Slaton I.S.D., Slaton High School, and Slaton Disciplinary Alternative Education.

All of these, the complaint claims, failed to prevent and respond appropriately to complaints of racial harassment, failed to train its educators and administrators on preventing, identifying, investigating, and remediating racial harassment, and engaged in discriminatory disciplinary practices.

KCBD had an interview arranged with Andrus, but when we arrived at the administration building, we were told he could no longer meet with us.

We had hoped to ask him about the sudden change in the district’s schedules and the threats of violence. We asked if we could reschedule the interview, but we were told to send our questions in writing to the superintendent.

We will let you know when he responds.

