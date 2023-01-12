KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chopper

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chopper! KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a five-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

He is laid back, obedient and kind. He loves to hang out on the couch and chill with his humans. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bella.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.