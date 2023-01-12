Local Listings
Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection

Logo from Littlefield Police SUV
Logo from Littlefield Police SUV(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST
LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection.

Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”

Three people were arrested accused of internet and violent crimes against children and 13 were arrested on drug related charges.

Below is a news release provided by the Littlefield Police Department with a complete list of individuals arrested along with their charges.

