LPD to conduct follow-up investigation after deadly overnight crash

Traffic Alert logo
Traffic Alert logo(Source: Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation beginning at 9:00 a.m. today, January 12th, 2023.

The investigations will be in the 4200 block of South Loop 289 in the east bound main lanes.  The following traffic changes will occur:

  • The east bound Slide Road on ramp will be closed.
  • The east bound on ramp from Spur 327 will be closed.
  • All east bound traffic on South Loop 289 will be diverted onto the Quaker Avenue exit.
  • The east bound on ramp between Quaker and Slide Road will be closed.

This operation is expected to last about 90 minutes.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

