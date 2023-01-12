Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified the driver who died after crashing into the back of a police vehicle early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 4300 block of S Loop 289 just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, they found an LPD officer seriously injured and another man dead.

Officer Wesley Haulk arrived at the location while responding to another crash. His patrol vehicle had its overhead emergency lights on and he was preparing to get out.

Haulk’s vehicle was struck from behind by a pick-up truck driven by 36-year-old Santos Donez, Jr.

Donez, Jr. died in the crash and Haulk was seriously injured. Haulk was taken to UMC via ambulance for treatment. His condition has since improved and he has been released from the hospital.

No injuries were reported from the original traffic crash.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.