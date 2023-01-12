Local Listings
15-year-old dies in central Lubbock shooting, teen arrested

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A central Lubbock shooting has left a 15-year-old dead.

LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was called the 4300 block of Canton Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police found 15-year-old Noah Rodriguez with a serious gunshot wound. Emergency crews attempted to save him, but he died at the scene.

Police stated Rodriguez and some other minors were handling a gun and it fired, hitting Rodriguez. Police have arrested another 15-year-old boy. He has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The incident is still under investigation.

