Police searching for missing Florida elementary school gym teacher

Police in Florida are searching for Justin Darr, an elementary school gym teacher who went missing.
Police in Florida are searching for Justin Darr, an elementary school gym teacher who went missing.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Police in Florida are searching for an elementary school teacher who went missing.

Manatee County authorities said they are searching for 39-year-old Justin Darr.

Officials said Darr’s home was found unoccupied and with his pets and car left behind. His family said they have not seen him for several days and are concerned for his well-being.

The Manatee County School District confirmed to WWSB that Darr is a physical education teacher at McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch, located about 50 miles south of Tampa.

Officials said Darr is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 205 pounds.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.

