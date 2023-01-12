Local Listings
Snyder city manager announces retirement

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SNYDER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Snyder, Texas announced today that Mr. Merle Taylor has decided to retire as City Manager effective April 5, 2023. Mr. Taylor has served as Snyder’s City Manager since 2008.

The City Council will meet in the coming weeks to determine a plan and timeline for identifying and interviewing candidates for the City Manager position.

During Mr. Taylor’s service, he oversaw many City accomplishments, including the City’s efforts related to the construction of the Walmart Supercenter, expansion of WL Plastics’ manufacturing facility, and the repurposing of the old Walmart building into West Texas Home and Garden.

Mayor Stephanie Ducheneaux thanked Mr. Taylor for his many years of service to the City.  The Mayor noted that “Mr. Taylor accomplished many positive things during his tenure with Snyder”.  Mayor Ducheneaux expressed that the foundation of the City will always be its employees, and that the City of Snyder continues to head in the right direction of growth and development. “Citizens should not notice any changes in the services provided during this time of transition.”

