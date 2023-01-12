Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Texas Legislators introduce bill to examine long-term health effects, including death, from COVID-19 vaccines

The bill instructs the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to report its findings to...
The bill instructs the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to report its findings to Speaker of the House of Representatives Dade Phelan, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Governor Greg Abbott, no later than January 1, 2024.(KBTX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Texas State Senator Drew Springer (SD30) and Representative Dustin Burrows (HD83) filed a bill instructing the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to study adverse reactions, including death, and the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

“No one knows the long-term health implications of the COVID-19 vaccine. Simply put, Texans have the right to know the facts so they can make an informed decision about COVID-19 vaccines. The federal government won’t tell us, so Texas will lead the way in researching this issue,” said Representative Burrows.

“Throughout history, vaccines have played a role in curbing the spread of deadly diseases. However, possible long-term effects and adverse reactions are a matter that must be taken seriously and I am disappointed that the federal government has failed to provide that information on the COVID-19 vaccine. SB(403)/HB(1313) will ensure Texans have the freedom to make an informed decision on whether they would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Senator Springer.

The study must consider the immediate adverse reactions Texans have experienced from taking the various COVID-19 vaccines, the long term adverse reactions Texans have encountered from taking the various COVID-19 vaccines, any misrepresentations about the effectiveness or dangers of taking of the vaccine by its manufacturers or any governmental agency, and any concealment of information about the effectiveness or dangers of taking of the vaccine by its manufacturers or any governmental agency.

The bill instructs the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to report its findings to Speaker of the House of Representatives Dade Phelan, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Governor Greg Abbott, no later than January 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the office of State Rep. Dustin Burrows

Most Read

One person is dead after crashing into a police vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Loop.
Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
LPD and EMS are responding to a home in the 2800 block of 43rd Street for a shooting that left...
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A Hale Center mother responds to the federal indictment against her son's former teacher.
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother reacts to indictment of son’s former teacher
RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays

Latest News

A former professor for West Texas A&M University was sentenced to 6 months for illegally...
Former WT professor sentenced to 6 months for smuggling charges
Vitalant low blood supply
Vitalant declares blood supply emergency
Slaton I.S.D said individuals posted videos to TikTok saying Slaton High School should be 'shot...
KCBD Investigates: TikTok videos say Slaton High School should be ‘shot up’ amid allegations of racism on campus
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, of California
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison