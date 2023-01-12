Local Listings
Texas Tech researchers receive grant from TWC to strengthen cybersecurity training program

Texas Tech researchers received the Texas Talent Connection grant from the Texas workforce commission.
By Sydney Lowther
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech researchers received the Texas Talent Connection grant from the Texas Workforce Commission. This multi-year grant totals more than $1 million and focuses on Texas Tech’s cyber security training program.

“We’ve got to train a whole workforce here, and we’ve got to have someone we trust to do it,” Bryan Daniel, Chairman of the Texas Workforce Commission, said. “We’re going to see three things with this grant: we’re going to see high school students being trained, university students being trained, this particular sector, constant change, constant innovation, and so people in the industry need training too.”

Interim Dean Stephen Bayne says the grant will help them build on the research they have already done in the cyber security field and notes this program is critical in training students to spot cyber-attacks before they happen.

“People only need one way to get into the network and once they’re in the network, they can do a lot of damage so it’s very critical. That’s why this grant really puts cybersecurity in the forefront,” Bayne said.

Bryan Daniel says Texas Tech has a track record of success and he hopes this will give them an opportunity to make an impact on the state.

“That’s what makes Texas Tech such a valuable asset to the South Plains community and the panhandle community because when they say they’re going to do it, they go all in and they do it.”

Texas Tech competed with multiple programs across the state for this grant but came out on top.

