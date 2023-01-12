Thursday morning top stories: Driver dies in officer-involved crash on South Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Driver killed after rear-ending police vehicle on South Loop

An officer was struck while sitting inside his unit working another crash just after 2 a.m.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries

Here’s what we know so far: Driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop

Police investigating deadly shooting in Central Lubbock

One person was killed in a shooting near 43rd and Canton Wednesday night

No arrests have been made so far

Read more here: 1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting

FBI investigating after Slaton ISD receives threat

A federal complaint says the district failed to respond to allegations of racism

Classes are cancelled through Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Details here: TikTok videos say Slaton High School should be ‘shot up’ amid allegations of racism on campus

