Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Vitalant declares blood supply emergency

Vitalant low blood supply
Vitalant low blood supply(KCBD)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant says they have a blood supply shortage at all locations, causing a growing concern for local hospitals.

Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker says, “Right now, blood shortages are the worst they have been anytime in the last 12 months.”

A dwindling blood supply, not only nationally, but right here on the South Plains. Baker says the low blood supply is concerning, with Lubbock being a medical hub.

“We use on average about 100 pints of blood every single day, seven days a week, 365. So, the blood usage is always there,” Baker said.

Baker says after the pandemic, many people were not healthy enough to donate. Now, with the “triple pandemic” cases rising, those donor chairs are empty once again.

“Donations from 2019 to 2022 are down about 50%, so nationwide, over 20,000 people who were donating before COVID who aren’t now,” Baker said.

Making it even more important for those who are healthy and able, to donate.

“There are hospital patients here in West Texas, in Lubbock, that need the blood and there is only one source for that blood and that is your blood donation,” Baker said.

All blood donations that are given here in Lubbock go to local hospitals. Baker says those hospitals are in need of all blood types.

“Specifically, O’s, O positive is the most common blood type is the most common blood type which means it is the most needed in hospitals, and also O negative because that is a universal blood donor that can go to any patient,” Baker said.

For more information on how and where to donate click here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashing into a police vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Loop.
Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
LPD and EMS are responding to a home in the 2800 block of 43rd Street for a shooting that left...
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A Hale Center mother responds to the federal indictment against her son's former teacher.
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother reacts to indictment of son’s former teacher
RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays

Latest News

The bill instructs the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to report its findings to...
Texas Legislators introduce bill to examine long-term health effects, including death, from COVID-19 vaccines
A former professor for West Texas A&M University was sentenced to 6 months for illegally...
Former WT professor sentenced to 6 months for smuggling charges
Slaton I.S.D said individuals posted videos to TikTok saying Slaton High School should be 'shot...
KCBD Investigates: TikTok videos say Slaton High School should be ‘shot up’ amid allegations of racism on campus
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, of California
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison