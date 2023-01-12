Vitalant declares blood supply emergency

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Vitalant says they have a blood supply shortage at all locations, causing a growing concern for local hospitals.

Senior Recruitment Manager Brandon Baker says, “Right now, blood shortages are the worst they have been anytime in the last 12 months.”

A dwindling blood supply, not only nationally, but right here on the South Plains. Baker says the low blood supply is concerning, with Lubbock being a medical hub.

“We use on average about 100 pints of blood every single day, seven days a week, 365. So, the blood usage is always there,” Baker said.

Baker says after the pandemic, many people were not healthy enough to donate. Now, with the “triple pandemic” cases rising, those donor chairs are empty once again.

“Donations from 2019 to 2022 are down about 50%, so nationwide, over 20,000 people who were donating before COVID who aren’t now,” Baker said.

Making it even more important for those who are healthy and able, to donate.

“There are hospital patients here in West Texas, in Lubbock, that need the blood and there is only one source for that blood and that is your blood donation,” Baker said.

All blood donations that are given here in Lubbock go to local hospitals. Baker says those hospitals are in need of all blood types.

“Specifically, O’s, O positive is the most common blood type is the most common blood type which means it is the most needed in hospitals, and also O negative because that is a universal blood donor that can go to any patient,” Baker said.

