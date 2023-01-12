Local Listings
Wind dies down, for now

Winds tone down quite a bit into tonight and tomorrow, leaving us with only teens for...
Winds tone down quite a bit into tonight and tomorrow, leaving us with only teens for windspeeds starting this weekend.(KCBD)
By Collin Mertz
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Winds tone down quite a bit into tonight and tomorrow, leaving us with only teens for windspeeds starting this weekend.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t last, as we see winds pick back up Sunday with Lubbock expecting sustained winds of 27 mph. This continues throughout the work week, ranging speeds from the low 20s Monday and Tuesday up to 30 by Wednesday.

Given the severe drought conditions across the area, this could mean fire danger throughout the week.

Temperature-wise, we cool off into the evening hours, reaching overnight lows around the upper 20s and low 30s, meaning Friday begins on a brisk note.

Highs tomorrow work their way up to the low 60s. Then it’s a small temp spike into the weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the upper 60s. Cloud cover steals our clear skies, leaving the weekend and work week partially cloudy.

