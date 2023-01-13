Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Apple CEO Tim Cook to take more than 40% pay cut

FILE - Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, agreed to take a big pay cut.
FILE - Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, agreed to take a big pay cut.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Apple CEO Tim Cook will take a more than 40% pay cut this year from a year earlier as the company adjusts how it calculates his compensation partly based on a recommendation from Cook himself.

Apple Inc. said in a regulatory filing late Thursday that Cook’s target total compensation is $49 million for 2023, with a $3 million base salary, and $6 million cash incentive — both unchanged from the previous year — and $40 million in equity awards.

Last March, the Cupertino, California, company conducted an advisory shareholder vote on executive pay with 6.21 billion shares voted in favor of the executive pay package and 3.44 billion against. There were also abstentions and broker non-votes.

Apple said its compensation committee took into account shareholder feedback, the company’s performance and a recommendation from Cook, who was promoted to to CEO in 2011, to adjust his compensation in light of the feedback received.

Apple said Cook supported the changes to his compensation.

The company plans to to position Cook’s annual target compensation between the 80th and 90th percentiles relative to its primary peer group for future years, according to the filing.

In 2021, Cook received a compensation package valued at $98.7 million. Just $3 million of that was salary. The vast majority came from a grant of restricted stock, valued at $82.3 million.

The company will hold its annual meeting March 10.

In early trading, Apple shares edged down to $132.38. The stock has declined about 23% in the past year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashing into a police vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Loop.
Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, of California
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
A Hale Center mother responds to the federal indictment against her son's former teacher.
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother reacts to indictment of son’s former teacher
A Central Lubbock shooting has left a 15-year-old dead.
15-year-old dies in central Lubbock shooting, teen arrested

Latest News

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis looks up in the stand late in the fourth...
Former NFL running back off ventilator after saving kids from drowning
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida walks down the steps as he arrives, Thursday, Jan. 12,...
Biden, Kishida to discuss Japan ‘stepping up’ security
Because the Trump Organization is a corporation and not a person, a fine is the only way a...
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud
This is a GEICO sign in the tunnel leading to the visitors locker room before an NFL football...
Judges rule Geico does not have to pay $5M to woman who claims she got an STD after sex in car
FILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy...
Actor Ezra Miller gets fine, probation after home break-in