Friday morning top stories: Teen charged with shooting death of 15-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock, Slaton families respond to claims of racism in schools

Lawmakers, activists and parents met to discuss how the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton school districts are responding to claims of racism

Parents say both districts should have condemned racism months ago

Full story here: ‘They blatantly lied:’ NAACP, Lubbock, Slaton families dispute resolutions condemning racism

15-year-old killed in Central Lubbock shooting, teen arrested

A 15-year-old is facing charges for the shooting death of 15-year-old Noah Rodriquez

Police say a group of teens were handling a gun Wednesday night when it went off killing Rodriguez

Read more here: 15-year-old dies in central Lubbock shooting, teen arrested

Deadly storm hits parts of the South

Dozens of tornadoes tore across parts of Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky

At least seven people have died in Alabama and another person in Georgia

Find the latest updates here: At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley has died after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasa, California

She was the only child of Elvis Presley and released several albums

Read more here: Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.