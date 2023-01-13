Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Teen charged with shooting death of 15-year-old

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock, Slaton families respond to claims of racism in schools

15-year-old killed in Central Lubbock shooting, teen arrested

Deadly storm hits parts of the South

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54

One person is dead after crashing into a police vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Loop.
Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Alexander Y. Duberek, 23-years old, of California
Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
A Hale Center mother responds to the federal indictment against her son's former teacher.
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother reacts to indictment of son’s former teacher
A Central Lubbock shooting has left a 15-year-old dead.
15-year-old dies in central Lubbock shooting, teen arrested

The South Plains gets a break from the wind today. It will increase to breezy tomorrow...
Weekend wind outlook
Area families and civil rights activists are disputing the resolutions passed by the Lubbock...
‘They blatantly lied:’ NAACP, Lubbock, Slaton families dispute resolutions condemning racism
Responding to racism in area schools
Parents respond to Slaton and Lubbock-Cooper ISD's response to incidents of racism
The Kool Kidz Ag Stravaganza gives livestock show opportunities to everyone.
South Plains ‘Kool Kidz’ participate in special needs stock show