Habitat for Humanity announces MLK day volunteer project

The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is hosting a volunteer project at 3317 East Dartmouth on Monday, January 16. from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By Julie Castaneda
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is hosting a volunteer project at 3317 East Dartmouth on Monday, January 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Available projects range from housing construction to building fences and everyone 18 and up is welcome to work on the different projects.

Volunteers don’t have to have prior experience in the projects in order to contribute.

Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and water will be provided.

In addition to volunteers from the community, members of the Texas Tech football team will be on hand to help as well.

