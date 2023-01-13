Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Hobbs police searching for suspects after exchange of gunfire on East Dunn Street

Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.
Hobbs Police Department investigating death of 27-year-old woman.(Hobbs Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Hobbs police are searching for two adults and a juvenile who they believe exchanged gunfire on East Dunn Street on Wednesday morning around 11:40 a.m.

Police say officers were waved-down by witnesses who told them that a man, later identified as 21-year-old Armando Sotelo of Hobbs, was struck and was being driven to the hospital.

Investigators determined that several residences were also struck during the incident. They believe Armando Sotelo, along with his father, Juan Sotelo, 58-years-old of Hobbs, were exchanging gunfire with two other people. One was identified as a juvenile and the other is still unknown as of Thursday evening.

The following charges will be filed:

- Armando Sotelo: Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony)

- Juan Sotelo: Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony)

- Juvenile: Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony)

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265. You may also contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. You can also private message the Hobbs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HobbsPoliceDepartment/.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after crashing into a police vehicle early Thursday morning on the South Loop.
Police identify driver killed after striking police vehicle on South Loop
LPD and EMS are responding to a home in the 2800 block of 43rd Street for a shooting that left...
1 killed in Central Lubbock shooting
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
A Hale Center mother responds to the federal indictment against her son's former teacher.
KCBD Investigates: Hale Center mother reacts to indictment of son’s former teacher
RV/Semi crash on Clovis Rd.
Crash between RV and semi-truck to cause traffic delays

Latest News

City of Clovis Fire Department
4 found dead in Clovis house fire
The bill instructs the Texas Department of Health and Human Services to report its findings to...
Texas Legislators introduce bill to examine long-term health effects, including death, from COVID-19 vaccines
A former professor for West Texas A&M University was sentenced to 6 months for illegally...
Former WT professor sentenced to 6 months for smuggling charges
19-year-old Ashley Aguilar of Hobbs
Hobbs police still searching for man involved in drive-by shootings on Monday night