Hobbs police searching for suspects after exchange of gunfire on East Dunn Street

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - Hobbs police are searching for two adults and a juvenile who they believe exchanged gunfire on East Dunn Street on Wednesday morning around 11:40 a.m.

Police say officers were waved-down by witnesses who told them that a man, later identified as 21-year-old Armando Sotelo of Hobbs, was struck and was being driven to the hospital.

Investigators determined that several residences were also struck during the incident. They believe Armando Sotelo, along with his father, Juan Sotelo, 58-years-old of Hobbs, were exchanging gunfire with two other people. One was identified as a juvenile and the other is still unknown as of Thursday evening.

The following charges will be filed:

- Armando Sotelo: Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony)

- Juan Sotelo: Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony)

- Juvenile: Shooting At or From a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony)

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265. You may also contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. You can also private message the Hobbs Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HobbsPoliceDepartment/.

