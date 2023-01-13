Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bixby

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bixby KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a nine-month-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

Staff says he is really sweet and loves to meet new people and dogs. He enjoys activities like swimming, hiking and riding in the car and does well with cats.

Bixby is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chopper.

